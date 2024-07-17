Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.64. 844,112 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

