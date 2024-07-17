Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 6,112,524 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

