Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $693,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 4,453,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

