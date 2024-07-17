Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $776,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IFRA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 277,629 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

