Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $856,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,867,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,709 shares of company stock valued at $42,577,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

