Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 231 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 4.0 %

Zscaler stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

