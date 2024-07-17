Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,251 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

DexCom Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

