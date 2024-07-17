Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Wolfe Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. 297,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $119.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.