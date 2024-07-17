Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,489,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.29. 944,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,652. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

