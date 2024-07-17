Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.67

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 20479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.