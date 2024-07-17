Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.22. Approximately 3,524,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,077,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of -386.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Shopify by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

