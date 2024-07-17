Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Grows By 17.8%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. ACNB has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ACNB Increases Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Equities analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACNB

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.