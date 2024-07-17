Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expands By 15.2%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 675,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $813,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

AMG traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.52. 198,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,077. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $172.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

