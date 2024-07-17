Short Interest in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Grows By 13.3%

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AI Transportation Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AITR. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,235,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,029,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter worth $206,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AITR stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

