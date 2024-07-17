Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 9.5%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 332.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $65.78.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

About Aker ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.