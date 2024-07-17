Short Interest in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Decreases By 8.3%

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,132. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

