Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Decreases By 9.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ansell Stock Performance

ANSLF stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

About Ansell

Featured Articles

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

