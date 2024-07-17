Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expands By 5.7%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 25,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,409. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

