Short Interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Decreases By 8.9%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 958.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 1,328,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,562. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.