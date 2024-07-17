Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Increases By 8.4%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

