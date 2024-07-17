Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Grows By 14.2%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 278,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
CRNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 343,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.39.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceragon Networks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.