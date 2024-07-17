Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Grows By 14.2%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 278,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 343,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.