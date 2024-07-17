Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Increases By 13.9%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,507,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.6 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
Shares of CPXGF stock remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.
Cineplex Company Profile
