Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Increases By 13.9%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,507,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.6 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of CPXGF stock remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

