Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Declines By 13.5%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,229,354 shares of company stock valued at $142,518,307. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after buying an additional 2,219,459 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after buying an additional 3,090,352 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,096,000 after buying an additional 79,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

