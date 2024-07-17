Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases By 16.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 8.2 %

FIX stock traded down $27.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

