Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expands By 15.7%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,557. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after buying an additional 76,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $2,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

