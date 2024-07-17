Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Increases By 14.7%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. 2,361,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.91. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.