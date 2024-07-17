Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Decreases By 13.4%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRP stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

