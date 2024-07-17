Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Declines By 5.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 274,284 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. 1,381,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,908. Etsy has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.