Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Decreases By 6.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,870,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 21,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 1,353,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,616. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FATE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.