Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Expands By 15.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

FNY stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,228. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $77.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $342.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

