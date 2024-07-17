Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Decreases By 6.2%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners LP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.69. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

