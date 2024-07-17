Short Interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Increases By 15.4%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

FOXF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 487,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

