Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Increases By 15.0%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,739,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 1,512,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Gentera has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $1.68.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

