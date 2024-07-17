Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Increases By 16.2%

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

GLADZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

