Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Declines By 8.3%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 83,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,038. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

