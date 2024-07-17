Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Grows By 15.3%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,200 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 747,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 351,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,309. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

