Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increases By 10.3%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.91. 1,156,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.05. Intuit has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

