Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Decreases By 11.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

