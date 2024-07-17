Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 13.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.68. 1,314,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,411. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.