Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 13.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.68. 1,314,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,411. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
