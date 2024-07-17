Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Decreases By 6.3%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

James River Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 225,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,630. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $322.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of James River Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of James River Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 60,609 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 302,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 92,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

