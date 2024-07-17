Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Rises By 9.2%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

JOF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,068,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,259 shares during the period.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

