Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Decreases By 10.7%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 7.4 %

KZR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 426,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,151. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

