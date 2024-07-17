Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Grows By 11.2%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 83,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.05. 756,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

