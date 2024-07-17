Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expands By 5.9%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDI

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.