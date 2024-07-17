Short Interest in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Grows By 18.8%

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the third quarter worth $6,082,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 114,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,334. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.