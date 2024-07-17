Short Interest in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Declines By 6.2%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 13,326,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAB remained flat at $2.29 during trading on Wednesday. 206,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,613. Standard BioTools has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $848.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard BioTools will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,162,101.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,104 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth $23,993,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth $4,107,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

