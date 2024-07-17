Short Interest in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Drops By 15.7%

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.43. 1,004,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.