Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 14.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

TEI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 160,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,737. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.