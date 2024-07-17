Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declines By 6.2%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 156.7% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after buying an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Chemours Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 1,106,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,044. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

