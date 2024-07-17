Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Grows By 11.2%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 15,932,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 512,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

